LONDON The 2013 Berlin film festival opens on Thursday with martial arts epic "The Grandmaster".
Following is a list of the main competition films, in order of appearance during the 11-day festival (title, director, main production country).
- The Grandmaster/Wong Kar Wai/Hong Kong (out of competition, opening film)
- In the Name Of.../Malgoska Szumowska/Poland
- Promised Land/Gus Van Sant/United States
- Paradise: Hope/Ulrich Seidl/Austria
- A Long and Happy Life/Boris Khlebnikov/Russia
- Gold/Thomas Arslan/Germany
- The Necessary Death of Charlie Countryman/Fredrik Bond/United States
- Gloria/Sebastian Lelio/Chile
- The Nun/Guillaume Nicloux/France
- Vic+Flo Saw a Bear/Denis Cote/Canada
- Child's Pose/Calin Peter Netzer/Romania
- Before Midnight/Richard Linklater/United States (out of competition)
- Layla Fourie/Pia Marais/Germany
- Closed Curtain/Jafar Panahi and Kambozia Partovi/Iran
- Side Effects/Steven Soderbergh/United States
- Camille Claudel 1915/Bruno Dumont/France
- An Episode in the Life of an Iron Picker/Danis Tanovic/Bosnia
- Prince Avalanche/David Gordon Green/United States
- Night Train to Lisbon/Bille August/Germany (out of competition)
- Harmony Lessons/Emir Baigazin/Kazakhstan
- Dark Blood/George Sluizer/The Netherlands (out of competition)
- Nobody's Daughter Haewon/Hong Sangsoo/South Korea
- The Croods/Kirk DeMicco and Chris Sanders/United States (out of competition)
- On My Way/Emmanuelle Bercot/France.
(Reporting by Mike Collett-White)