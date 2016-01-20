BERLIN - Feminine florals prevailed on the Marc Cain catwalk on Tuesday, with models wearing belts with bows and flower shape necklaces at the Berlin Fashion Week show.

Florals appeared across the colorful autumn/winter line featuring print dresses and ankle-length trousers. Head designer Karin Veit said the show, watched by model Irina Shayk, was called Velvet Affairs.

"There are many beautiful, fluffy fabrics like velvet cord ... And then we have mixed patterns, many prints which we're mixing, it should be unexpected, it should be fun," she said.

Berlin Fashion Week runs until Friday.