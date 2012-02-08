German actress Nina Hoss arrives for the opening gala at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

The Berlin film festival opens on Thursday with French Revolution drama "Farewell My Queen" (Les adieux a la reine) and closes with the awards ceremony on February 18.

Hundreds of feature films, shorts and documentaries will screen in cinemas across the city and stars including Angelina Jolie and Meryl Streep are expected on the red carpet.

There is also a major film market where rights are bought and sold.

Following is a list of the competition entries, the directors and main production countries. All are world premieres unless specified:

- "Barbara" by Christian Petzold, Germany

- "Bel Ami" by Declan Donnellan and Nick Ormerod, Britain (out of competition)

- "Caesar Must Die" (Cesare deve morire) by Paolo and Vittorio Taviani, Italy

- "Captive" by Brillante Mendoza, France/Philippines/Germany/Britain

- "Childish Games" (Dictado) by Antonio Chavarrias, Spain

- "Coming Home" (A moi seule) by Frederic Videau, France

- "Extremely Loud And Incredibly Close" by Stephen Daldry, U.S. (international premiere, out of competition)

- "Farewell My Queen" (Les Adieux à la reine) by Benoît Jacquot, France/Spain

- "The Flowers of War" (Jin ling Shi San Chai) by Zhang Yimou, China (European premiere, out of competition)

- "Flying Swords of Dragon Gate" by Hark Tsui, Hong Kong (European premiere, out of competition, 3D)

- "Home For the Weekend" (Was bleibt) by Hans-Christian Schmid, Germany

- "Jayne Mansfield's Car" by Billy Bob Thornton, Russia/U.S.

- "Just The Wind" (Csak a szél) by Bence Fliegauf, Hungary/Germany/France

- "Mercy" (Gnade) by Matthias Glasner, Germany/Norway

- "Meteora" by Spiros Stathoulopoulos, Germany/Greece

- "Postcards From the Zoo" (Kebun binatang) by Edwin, Indonesia/Germany/Hong Kong

- "A Royal Affair" (En kongelig affaere) by Nikolaj Arcel, Denmark/Czech Republic/Germany/Sweden

- "Shadow Dancer" by James Marsh, Britain/Ireland (European premiere, out of competition)

- "Sister" (L'enfant d'en haut) by Ursula Meier, Switzerland/France

- "Tabu" by Miguel Gomes, Portugal/Germany/Brazil/France

- "Today" (Aujourdhui) by Alain Gomis, France/Senegal

- "War Witch" (Rebelle) by Kim Nguyen, Canada

- "White Deer Plain" (Bai lu yuan) by Wang Quan'an, China

Special Screenings:

- "Haywire" by Steven Soderbergh, U.S. (German premiere, special screening)

- "The Iron Lady" by Phyllida Lloyd (Meryl Streep to receive lifetime achievement Golden Bear)

