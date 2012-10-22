FRANKFURT German media group Bertelsmann BERT.UL is considering a bid for Springer Science + Business Media SPSBM.UL, the world's second-largest publisher of scientific journals, the Financial Times reported.

Bertelsmann, Europe's biggest media group and the owner of European TV broadcaster RTL Group AUDK.LU, is said to have signaled "firm intent" about making a bid earlier this year, the Financial Times said on Monday, without citing sources.

In August, Bertelsmann chief executive Thomas Rabe said the group was interested, in principal, in "so-called business information companies, which include Springer Science".

A Bertelsmann spokesman said on Monday the remarks were still valid.

On Saturday a German newspaper report had said Springer Science + Business may list on the stock market in the near future.

British financial investors Candover and Cinven created Springer Science + Business Media in 2004 by merging Dutch group Kluwer Academic Publishers with German firm BertelsmannSpringer.

In December 2009, Swedish private equity firm EQT together with the private equity arm of the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation (GIC) bought 82 percent and 18 percent of the company, respectively, from Candover and Cinven.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor and Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)