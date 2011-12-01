Hamilton says Mercedes can see the goalposts again
MONTREAL The goalposts may have moved in Formula One this season but, after a dominant one-two in Canada on Sunday, triple world champion Lewis Hamilton feels Mercedes are back on target.
WASHINGTON Electronics retailer Best Buy Co Inc is recalling about 32,000 Rocketfish battery cases for iPhones because of a fire hazard, the Consumer Product Safety Commission and Health Canada said.
The Richfield, Minnesota, company and the CPSC have received about 14 reports of the Rocketfish Model RF-KL12 Mobile Battery Case overheating while charging in the United States, the CPSC said in a Wednesday statement on its website.
They include three reports of minor burns and four reports of minor property damage.
The recall involves about 31,000 cases in the United States and 1,000 in Canada. The cases were made in China.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Jerry Norton)
MONTREAL The goalposts may have moved in Formula One this season but, after a dominant one-two in Canada on Sunday, triple world champion Lewis Hamilton feels Mercedes are back on target.
LONDON McLaren executive director Zak Brown has two racing helmets on a display cabinet in his office, one in the colours of two-times Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso and the other belonging to 'Lando'.