WASHINGTON Electronics retailer Best Buy Co Inc is recalling about 32,000 Rocketfish battery cases for iPhones because of a fire hazard, the Consumer Product Safety Commission and Health Canada said.

The Richfield, Minnesota, company and the CPSC have received about 14 reports of the Rocketfish Model RF-KL12 Mobile Battery Case overheating while charging in the United States, the CPSC said in a Wednesday statement on its website.

They include three reports of minor burns and four reports of minor property damage.

The recall involves about 31,000 cases in the United States and 1,000 in Canada. The cases were made in China.

