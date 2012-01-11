LOS ANGELES She's not even a week old, but the baby daughter of Beyonce and Jay-Z has become the youngest person ever to be credited on the U.S. Billboard chart.

The cries and coos of Blue Ivy Carter, who entered the world in New York on January 7, are featured on the new single "Glory" released by proud dad Jay-Z on Monday.

The track made its debut on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop songs chart this week at No. 74 -- the chart's highest new entry -- with the newborn credited as "featuring B.I.C.", Billboard said on Wednesday.

For fans old enough to remember Stevie Wonder's 1977 ode to his new daughter Aisha "Isn't She Lovely", which also featured the baby's gurgles, Billboard had a simple explanation.

"Isn't She Lovely" was released almost two years after Aisha was born and she wasn't officially credited on the song, Billboard said.

Jay-Z, 42, released "Glory" just 48 hours after the birth of the music industry power couple's first baby. He also revealed in the lyrics that Beyonce, 30, suffered at least one miscarriage in the past.

(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing By Zorianna Kit)