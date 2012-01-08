Singer Beyonce holds her hand to her belly as she poses at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. Beyonce and husband, rapper Jay-Z, will be expecting their first child next spring. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Singer Beyonce smiles as she attends the match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Rafael Nadal of Spain in the men's final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Singer Beyonce speaks during an event to debut her newest fragrance, Beyonce Pulse, at Macy's store in New York September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

Rapper Jay-Z and his wife, singer Beyonce, attend the match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Rafael Nadal of Spain in the men's final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Beyonce, who announced her pregnancy earlier in the day, rubs her stomach after performing 'Love On Top' at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Beyonce waves to fans after performing 'Love On Top' at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. Beyonce and husband, rapper Jay-Z, will be expecting their first child next spring. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Beyonce poses at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. Beyonce and her husband, rapper Jay-Z, will welcome their first child next spring. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

NEW YORK Singer Beyonce has given birth to a baby girl in New York, local media reported on Sunday.

The widely anticipated first child of the international star and R&B singer, 30, and rap mogul Jay-Z, 42, whose real name is Shawn Carter, was delivered late on Saturday in a private wing of Lenox Hill Hospital, according to the Daily News.

Spokespersons for the singer did not immediately return comment.

The singer, whose hits include "Beautiful Liar" and "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on it)," showed off her pregnancy on stage earlier in the year at the MTV video awards, performing her song "Love On Top" and telling the audience to stand up. "I want you to feel the love that's growing inside of me," she said then.

