TOKYO Japan's independent investment adviser BFC Asset Management is seeking foreign hedge fund managers of global macro funds and managed futures to boost the total assets it helps manage, its chief told Reuters on Tuesday.

BFC, which advises about 100 Japanese corporate pension funds, plans to close fresh subscriptions when the number of its clients reaches 250 and the assets under management triples to 350 billion yen ($4.32 billion), said Noriyuki Kawana, chairman and chief executive officer at BFC.

The company, which identifies managers for its clients' funds, is currently looking for a replacement for British global macro manager Brevan Howard Asset Management, which plans to soon stop accepting fresh money into one of its funds.

"I feel global macro and managed futures is the global trend now. We are screening many foreign companies to add into our list of managers," Kawana told Reuters in an interview.

Global macro managers make investment decisions based on the economic and political outlook of a country, while managed futures or commodity trading advisers (CTA) are registered advisors helping manage investments in futures and options.

BFC aims to increase the list of the managers on its list to 40 from about 20 now, to help boost the assets under management, Kawana said.

The line-up of CTA managers include London-based Winton Capital Management, Kawana said.

BFC offers a various customized investment solutions, including structuring of funds of hedge funds products, as well as conducting due diligence of funds to Japanese pension funds.

Kawana has worked for more than 40 years in the asset management industry and earlier worked for Mitsui Trust Bank and Barclays Global Investors before launching BFC in 2006.

BFC, which held 114.4 billion yen in assets and 100 accounts, is screening managers for Japanese long-short equity funds to include on its platform as its exposure to Japanese equities is small relative to overall asset size, Kawana said.

IMPACTED BY AIJ

Kawana said a recent scandal at AIJ Investment advisers, a Tokyo-based independent asset manager which overstated investment returns to its clients, has hurt BFC to some extent.

Two pension funds, which had invested in AIJ, withdrew a total of about 1 billion yen worth of cash from BFC, while three pension funds that were planning to allocate fresh money into BFC from April decided to postpone their plans, he said.

"We cannot say that we weren't completely affected, although I believe the impact was very small," Kawana said.

"Our assets under managing in still increasing, but the pace may be slowing a bit."

BFC expects assets under management will increase to about 135 billion yen by June.

Kawana said demand for hedge funds may slow in the next few months after the AIJ scandal but will pick up in the long run as many small pension funds need to diversify into alternatives, including hedge funds, as they are struggling to meeting annual return targets of 5.5 percent.

Even larger corporate pension funds are facing reserve shortfalls as they are struggling to raise returns.

Around a sixth of 595 co-operatives that manage the bulk of the 27 trillion yen in pension assets for small firms are designated by Japan's Health Ministry to be in a state of critical financial health. ($1 = 81.0750 Japanese yen)

(Editing by Ramya Venugopal)