NEW DELHI Bharti Airtel Ltd (BRTI.NS) said it would buy the entire equity stake of Alcatel-Lucent SA ALUA.PA in a joint venture company that manages the fixed-line and broadband networks for India's top telecommunications carrier.

The companies did not give any financial detail in a joint statement.

Bharti Airtel said the entity would operate independently and going forward it would invite other telecommunications operators for equity participation and bring the management of their broadband and fixed-line networks under the entity.

