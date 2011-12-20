LONDON BHP Billiton (BHP.AX), the world's largest miner, will sell its majority stake in the Chidliak exploration project in northern Canada to partner Peregrine Diamonds (PGD.TO), less than a month after announcing a review of its diamond assets.

BHP, which has said it wants to focus on large, scalable assets, said on Tuesday Peregrine would pay BHP C$9 million ($8.7 million) over three years and grant the mining giant a two percent royalty on future production from the operation.

The miner said it was still reviewing its interest in EKATI, the cornerstone of its diamond business, and would retain its 80 percent stake if a suitable buyer is not found.

Analysts and industry sources say Rio Tinto (RIO.L) is the most likely buyer for that mine -- which makes up a tiny fraction of BHP's worth but whose sales represent around 11 percent of global rough diamond supply by value -- given the proximity of Rio's own Diavik mine.

One source familiar with the process said this week, however, that it was still a "tough sell", given the challenges of a project in Canada's northern reaches and with both De Beers and Russia's Alrosa ALRSI.RTS, the industry heavyweights, seen unlikely to weigh in.

BHP is also keen to sell to a miner able to work with the region's environmental and community sensitivities, not least as it pushes ahead with its multi-billion dollar Jansen potash project in Saskatchewan, Canada.

BHP said last month it would review its diamond assets and examine whether its presence in the diamond industry is consistent with its strategy of investing in expandable assets.

The diamonds and specialty products division -- which includes its titanium minerals and potash projects as well as diamond mining -- contributed roughly 2.5 percent of 2010 operating profit.

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets value BHP's 80 percent stake in the EKATI mine at $2.7 billion, just over 1 percent of the company's value.

Chidliak, a promising exploration project on Canada's Baffin Island, has been operated by Peregrine, the minority partner with a 49 percent stake, since 2006.

(Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)