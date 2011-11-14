BHP Billiton (BHP.AX)(BLT.L) said on Monday it is targeting U.S. shale production of 545 billion cubic feet equivalent (90 million barrels of oil equivalent) in financial year 2012.

BHP Billiton spent nearly $17 billion buying shale gas producer Petrohawk Energy and shale gas assets from Chesapeake Energy (CHK.N) earlier this year, putting it on track to double its petroleum production over the next five years. to shale gas.

The shale gas projects are part of BHP's plans to spend $80 billion over five years on expanding production across its iron ore, coal, copper, uranium and petroleum businesses.

