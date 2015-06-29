Canadian singer, songwriter and actor Justin Bieber looks on at a musical event hosted by Calvin Klein Jeans in Hong Kong June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

SYDNEY Justin Bieber arrived in Sydney on Monday to attend a week-long gathering at a Hillsong pentecostal church, after the pop star this year vowed to discard his hard-partying image.

"Justin is here, like tens of thousands of others, as a delegate who is seeking to build stronger foundations into his life," Hillsong Church said in a statement.

Music is central to Hillsong's form of worship but the Canadian singer is unlikely to perform any of Hillsong's faith-based songs, according to the church.

Bieber has made headlines for his hard partying lifestyle and run-ins with the law in several countries, including a January 2014 arrest for allegedly racing a Lamborghini through Miami. He announced in January on his Facebook page that he wanted to leave behind his "arrogant" and conceited" behavior.

Last year, Hillsong's conference in Sydney attracted around 20,000 followers from more than 60 countries.

