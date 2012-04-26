MILAN Italian real estate company Prelios (PCRE.MI) said on Thursday it was talking to German builder Bilfinger & Berger (GBFG.DE) and others over asset sales, confirming an Italian press report that boosted its shares more than 12 percent.

"The company confirms talks are under way, as part of a competitive process, for the possible sale of its German service platform," Prelios said in a statement.

"The process involves also German company Bilfinger & Berger, which has expressed interest in buying stakes in some Italian services units and in a minority stake in Prelios SGR," the statement added.

Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Thursday that Bilfinger & Berger, Germany's second-biggest builder, had offered to buy Italian real estate group Prelios's German assets, 51 percent of its Italian assets, and 10 percent of its asset management fund Prelios SGR.

The 200 million euro ($264 million) deal is at an initial stage, with due diligence about to be concluded, Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore said, citing financial sources.

Bilfinger Berger declined to comment.

Shares in Prelios were up 12 percent at 0.166 euros at 0924 GMT after a brief trading halt at the start of the day. Bilfinger Berger was down 0.8 percent.

Mediobanca analysts said confirmation of talks was positive for Prelios in that it "would allow Prelios to reduce corporate debt, to refocus on pure (asset management) while signing a joint venture with a leading player in the sector."

DZ Bank analyst Marc Nettelbeck said the reported deal value of 200 million euros seemed too high compared with Prelios's market capitalization of 119 million euros.

He also said that while Prelios would fit well with Bilfinger's strategy of expanding its facility management business, the report did not seem very realistic.

"Since Prelios reported massive losses from revaluations and restructuring in 2011 and Bilfinger avoided acquiring distressed companies in history, we stay cautious for the time being."

Prelios, formerly owned by tyremaker Pirelli PECI.MI, is 21 percent controlled by a syndicate composed of Assicurazioni Generali (GASI.MI), Camfin, the Benetton family's Edizione holding, Intesa San Paolo (ISP.MI), Mediobanca (MDBI.MI) and Inter Milan president Massimo Moratti.

Lazard (LAZ.N) and Banca IMI are advising on the deal, which has received interest from other international real estate groups, Il Sole said.

The deal would come weeks after German carmaker Audi (NSUG.DE) announced the acquisition of Italian motorcycle maker Ducati.

($1 = 07585 euro)

