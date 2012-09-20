SYDNEY Shares in Australian surfwear company Billabong International Ltd (BBG.AX) fell more than 6 percent on Thursday after the company said one of its two suitors had dropped out of the race.

On September 6, Billabong announced that a new party had offered around A$1.45 a share, equivalent to TPG Capital's TPG.UL July offer valued around A$694 million ($726.44 million).

Billabong did not identify the second bidder but two sources who asked not to be named told Reuters it was Bain Capital LLC. A spokeswoman at Bain declined to comment on September 6.

Billabong shares fell 6.6 percent to A$1.35.

($1 = 0.9553 Australian dollars)

