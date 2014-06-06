BioDelivery Sciences International Inc said it had received U.S. regulatory approval for its drug, Bunavail, to treat opioid dependence.

The company's shares rose 8.5 percent to $10.85 in extended trading on Friday.

BioDelivery said it expects to launch the drug late in the third quarter ending Sept. 30.

Opioid dependence affects more than 2 million people in the United States.

