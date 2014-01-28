LONDON A biodiesel plant run by major UK independent oil firm Greenergy is set to re-open in the next few months once repairs are completed after damage caused by the worst tidal flooding seen on the east coast of England for 60 years, the company said.

The plant at Immingham, which makes biodiesel from waste products such as used cooking oil, was shut down safely in advance of the flooding on December 6, 2013.

The company said the delivery of replacements for damaged equipment should begin next month and a programme of repairs was already well underway.

It declined to provide details on the capacity of the plant which was built to process vegetable oils into biodiesel but later converted to use waste products.

The plant had the capacity to produce around 200,000 tonne (22,0462 metric tons) of biodiesel a year when it used vegetable oils. The conversion to waste products, however, may have reduced the capacity.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; editing by Keiron Henderson)