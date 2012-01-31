Biogen Idec (BIIB.O) said on Tuesday its fourth-quarter earnings rose 25 percent, driven by higher sales of its multiple sclerosis drugs, but its forecast for the year was lower than anticipated, sending the company's shares down 3 percent in premarket trading.

Net profit rose to $300.2 million, or $1.22 a share, from $240 million, or 99 cents a share, a year ago. Revenue rose to $1.3 billion from $1.22 billion a year ago.

Earnings excluding one-time items were $1.51 a share. Analysts had on average expected earnings, excluding items, of $1.49 a share and revenue of $1.29 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales of Tysabri, the company's most important growth driver, rose 14 percent to $380 million, somewhat lower than Wall Street's expectations of around $401 million. Biogen sells Tysabri in partnership with Irish drugmaker Elan Corp Plc ELN.I.

"Overall we'd characterize the quarter as solid, though many expected Tysabri sales and new starts to meaningfully pick up, which didn't happen," Geoff Meacham, an analyst at J.P. Morgan, said in a research note.

Sales of Biogen's multiple sclerosis drug Avonex rose 8 percent to $703 million, while revenue from its cancer drug Rituxan, which Biogen sells as part of a joint venture, were $258 million, roughly the same as last year.

The Weston, Massachusetts-based biotech company expects 2012 earnings excluding one-time items to be in the range of $6.10 to $6.20 a share, and it expects revenue growth in the low to mid-single digits.

Analysts are expecting 2012 earnings excluding items of $6.32 a share and revenue of $5.28 billion.

Biogen said it expects to file for approval of its experimental oral multiple sclerosis drug BG-12 in the first half of 2012. It expects data from late stage trials of its long-lasting Factor VIII and Factor IX hemophilia drugs in 2012, as well as results for dexpramipexole, its experimental treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS.

Biogen's shares fell to $113.00 in premarket trading from a close on Monday of $116.58 on Nasdaq.

(Reporting By Toni Clarke in Boston; Editing by Derek Caney and Maureen Bavdek)