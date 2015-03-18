How one U.S. state is leading the charge to dismantle Obamacare
FRANKFORT, Ky./SAN FRANCISCO For nearly three years, Democrats and former President Barack Obama pointed to Kentucky as one of the Affordable Care Act’s biggest success stories.
PARIS India reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu virus in a village in the northern province of Uttar Pradesh, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Wednesday.
Nearly 190 birds died of the virus in a village in Amethi district, the Indian agriculture ministry said in a report posted on the OIE website.
An epidemiological investigation was ongoing and an intensive surveillance campaign has been launched in a 10 km radius zone, it said.
Highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu first infected humans in 1997 in Hong Kong. It has since spread from Asia to Europe and Africa and has become entrenched in some countries, causing millions of poultry infections and several hundred human deaths.
(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide and Gus Trompiz)
FRANKFORT, Ky./SAN FRANCISCO For nearly three years, Democrats and former President Barack Obama pointed to Kentucky as one of the Affordable Care Act’s biggest success stories.
Debra Bright said she battled for years with mental illness and addiction to pain pills and other drugs that were all too easy to find where she lives in West Virginia, one of the states hardest hit by the country's opiate epidemic.