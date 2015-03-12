CHICAGO Kansas on Thursday said it was prohibiting the movement of poultry into or out of two counties in a bid to protect its livestock from bird flu found in neighboring Missouri.

The quarantines in Cherokee and Crawford countries, which are on the Missouri border, will last until further notice and at least 30 days, according to a statement from the Kansas Department of Agriculture.

Earlier on Thursday, Mexico, the biggest importer of U.S. chicken, and other buyers imposed new import restrictions following confirmation on Wednesday of a virulent form of bird flu in Arkansas, in the heart of America’s poultry producing region.

The U.S. government on Tuesday confirmed the presence of the virus in two separate commercial turkey flocks in Missouri.

