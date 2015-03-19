PARIS Vietnam reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N6 bird flu virus in a village in the northern province of Thanh Hoa, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Thursday.

Over 350 birds were found infected by the virus in a village in Tinh Gia district last week, the Vietnamese agriculture ministry said in a report posted on the OIE website. This lead to the culling of a total of 670 birds, it said.

The outbreak follows a series of cases of highly pathogenic H5N1 virus found in birds in the southern part of the country earlier this year.

