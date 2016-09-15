DSM to tender Patheon stake to Thermo Fisher
Dutch food supplement maker DSM will tender its stake in U.S. drug ingredient maker Patheon to Thermo Fisher Scientific , DSM said on Monday.
BitSight Technologies, a firm that sells cyber security ratings on businesses to insurers, said on Thursday that it has closed $40 million in series C funding, in a round led by GGV Capital.
Previous investors that joined the round include Flybridge Capital Partners, Globespan Capital Partners, Menlo Ventures and Shaun McConnon.
The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it will use the funds to expand into new geographical areas, make acquisitions and invest in product development.
BitSight has raised $95 million to date.
(Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Bill Rigby)
TOKYO Western Digital Corp has sought international arbitration to stop partner Toshiba Corp from selling its chips arm without its consent, potentially derailing a much-needed capital injection for the Japanese conglomerate.