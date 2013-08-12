New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
OTTAWA The Canadian government on Monday said it wished BlackBerry Ltd well, but it would not speculate on the future of the smartphone maker after the company announced the creation of a committee to review its options.
"We recognize BlackBerry is exploring strategic alternatives to enhance its competitiveness; we wish (it) well. However, we do not comment on speculation," said Sebastien Gariepy, a spokesman for Industry Minister James Moore.
Prime Minister Stephen Harper told Reuters in February 2012 that he wanted BlackBerry to grow "as a Canadian company." Former industry minister Christian Paradis referred to the company as a "Canadian jewel" in December 2011.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
TOKYO Toshiba Corp will likely miss a third deadline to report its quarterly business results, two sources told Reuters, forcing the Japanese conglomerate to ask for a fresh extension or face a possible delisting from the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
BlackBerry Ltd reported better-than-expected adjusted earnings for the sixth straight quarter, as the smartphone pioneer's shift to the higher-margin software business paid off.