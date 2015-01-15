SEOUL South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday that it had no plan to buy Canada's Blackberry Ltd, denying a Reuters report on a takeover approach.

"Media reports of the acquisition are groundless," a Samsung spokeswoman told Reuters.

Samsung recently offered to buy BlackBerry for as much as $7.5 billion, seeking its valuable patents as it battles Apple in the corporate market, according to a person familiar with the matter and documents seen by Reuters.

Blackberry said in a statement that it had not engaged in discussions with Samsung with respect to any purchase offer.

