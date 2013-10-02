Uber's revenue hits $6.5 billion in 2016, still has large loss
Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
TORONTO BlackBerry Ltd has drawn interest from private equity group Cerberus and at least one other investor, CNBC said on Wednesday, quoting Dow Jones, which cited unnamed sources.
Shares of BlackBerry jumped as the news hit, and were up 2.5 percent at $8.11 on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
Hackers released documents and files on Friday that cybersecurity experts said indicated the U.S. National Security Agency had accessed the SWIFT interbank messaging system, allowing it to monitor money flows among some Middle Eastern and Latin American banks.