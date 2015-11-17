Rick Rieder, Managing Director and top bond fund manager for BlackRock Inc., speaks at the Reuters Global Investment Summit in New York, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK Top BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) portfolio manager Rick Rieder said on Tuesday that he still saw value in emerging markets and high-yield debt despite fears that a tighter U.S. monetary policy could trim prices further.

"The one area I do like - the emerging market sovereigns - I usually don't get met with a lot of consensus on that one," Rieder said, speaking in New York at the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit. "Some of those sovereigns are much better credit quality than many parts of Europe."

Among the countries whose sovereign debt appeals to Rieder are Mexico, India and the Philippines, with a good deal of that foreign exposure hedged or denominated in U.S. dollars so they can prosper despite sliding currencies.

Rieder is a manager of the $31 billion BlackRock Strategic Income Opportunities Fund (BASIX.O) as well as chief investment officer of fundamental fixed income for BlackRock, which manages $4.5 trillion overall.

Rieder described as a "grave injustice" the fact that strong markets get grouped with weaklings that could suffer under the weight of sinking commodity prices and potentially tightening U.S. credit along with geopolitical threats.

Asked to describe his most contrarian trade, Rieder said strong emerging market countries such as Mexico and India offered much stronger credit quality than sovereigns in parts of Europe, even in countries there that he also likes, such as Portugal.

In Europe, rates are being pushed lower by aggressive easing by the central bank, and emerging markets could benefit from the same policy stance.

Rieder said a rate hike by U.S. policymakers was overdue and that he believed the U.S. economy could withstand increases to 1 percent next year, from about zero.

He said beaten-up high-yield bonds still held value, adding that the attractive yields on those securities could soothe the pain of a low interest-rate environment.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)