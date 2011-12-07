BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, is almost ready to open an internal bond trading platform for its clients, president Rob Kapito said on Wednesday.

The new crossing network, expected to be available in early 2012, will allow clients with $10 trillion of assets on BlackRock's Aladdin risk management and tracking platform to make trades with each other and the firm's $3.3 trillion of funds, Kapito said in a speech at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference in New York.

BlackRock has been saying for the past year that it planned to offer clients an internal trading network to lower transaction costs and reduce the risk of word leaking about planned moves.

BlackRock's iShares line of exchange-traded funds is benefitting from concerns in Europe about competitors' ETFs that rely on derivatives, Kapito also said.

BlackRock's funds typically own actual securities while some competing products offered by European banks rely on total return swaps.

"There's a flight to the physical underlying ETFs driving significant market share," Kapito said at the conference. BlackRock had net inflow of over $15 billion so far this year in its non-U.S. ETFs, he said.

The firm's funds are capturing about 80 percent of the net new ETF business in Europe, the Middle East and Asia, he said.

Shares of New York-based BlackRock ended 0.5 percent higher at $174.37 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. The shares have lost almost 9 percent so far this year.

(Reporting by Aaron Pressman, editing by Matthew Lewis)