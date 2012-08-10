BlackRock Inc (BLK.N), the world's largest money manager, filed to open a line of U.S.-listed exchange-traded funds to invest in foreign currencies ranging from the British Pound to the Turkish Lira.

The proposed slate of 14 funds would be actively managed and invest in a combination of short-term securities denominated in U.S. dollars and spot foreign exchange currency contracts, New York-based BlackRock's iShares unit said in the filing.

The iShares unit oversees $645 billion of ETFs globally as part of BlackRock's total $3.6 trillion of assets under management.

The unit, which BlackRock acquired in December, 2009, is the largest manager of ETFs worldwide but has been losing market share over the past few years to rivals like Vanguard Group and Pimco, prompting the firm to venture into new products.

"This seems like a logical extension of their single country equity fund product line," said Roger Nusbaum, a prominent ETF investor and chief investment officer at Your Source Financial. "Coming out with longer-term debt funds would also make sense."

The iShares filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, dated August 9, did not include the funds' management fees or proposed ticker symbols.

Two smaller rivals, Wisdomtree and Currencyshares, already offer currency-based ETFs.

A BlackRock spokesman declined to comment.

(Reporting By Aaron Pressman; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)