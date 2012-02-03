FRANKFURT The United States may find it harder to borrow cheaply once the economy accelerates, partly as it will face competition from companies looking to finance growth, the head of BlackRock unit iShares said.

U.S. government debt yields are extremely low because the Federal Reserve has pledged to keep its federal funds rate near zero through to the end of 2014, while buying bonds at the long-end of the Treasury curve.

As a result, short- and long-term rates remain low, resulting in a flat curve between five- and 30-year T-bonds.

"The U.S. really starts to have a problem when, ironically, the economy starts to come back," Russ Koesterich, Global Chief Investment Strategist for iShares, told Reuters.

iShares is the world's biggest provider of global exchange-traded funds, with over $620 billion invested in its 474 funds.

While forecasters expect the U.S. economy grew at a 3 percent annual rate in the last three months of 2011, they look for growth of just around 2 percent this year.

"U.S. corporate borrowing is very modest as companies are flush with cash and capital spending is low. At the same time consumers are still trying to repair their balance sheets.

"As such, there is little danger of private sector borrowing competing with government borrowing in the near term. This is likely to be more of a problem once the consumer deleveraging is completed, probably around 2014 or 2015," Koesterich said.

Recent Fed data showed the U.S. commercial paper market has shrunk to less than half the $2.2 trillion outstanding in August 2007, when the credit crisis began.

The United States can borrow over 10 years at around 1.85 percent but that could change, Koesterich said, as soon as the U.S. economy starts to accelerate.

"Let's say that is 2014 or 2015. And now you have got demand for credit from the private sector. Now the U.S. no longer has the bond market to itself. That's when I think you will see, maybe not a crisis, but you will see that back-up in yields," leading to a partial crowding out of public sector borrowing by the private sector.

He added that if real interest rates revert to their historic norms, and inflation is running at 2-2.5 percent, the 10-year yield may go back to 5 percent. "Although I would not expect to see this anytime soon."

Until then Koesterich expects investors to look at alternative higher-yield investments, such as stocks in high-quality corporations.

"Investors are being forced down the risk curve. And one way of dealing with that is to look at high-dividend paying equities as a bond market substitute as a way to generate income in a low-yield world. And I think that trend is likely to continue."

