Shares of money manager BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) have even more room to climb, keeping up its recent streak, Barron's reported in its October 28 edition.

The firm's stock has been up 65 percent over a year ago and is trading at one of the highest multiples of its asset manager peers such as T. Rowe Price (TROW.O). Still, the financial newspaper said BlackRock's shares could rise another 15 percent.

The reason is a healthy mix of funds, strong cash flow and a good management team.

BlackRock stock closed nearly unchanged on Friday at $307.61.

(Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)