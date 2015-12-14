Blackstone Group LP, the largest alternative asset manager, said on Monday it had raised $18 billion for its latest global private equity fund, highlighting the healthy pace of fundraising by large buyout firms.

The fund, dubbed Blackstone Capital Partners VII, exceeded its fundraising limit of $17.5 billion and accepted over 250 investors, Blackstone said in a statement.

Blackstone said it expects to start investing cash from the fund in the first three months of next year.

Blackstone managed a record $333.9 billion in assets at the end of September.

