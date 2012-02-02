Blackstone Group LP (BX.N), the largest publicly listed alternative asset manager, reported lower fourth-quarter earnings as performance fees declined, but management fees increased from assets that grew to a record $137 billion.

Since 2007, when Blackstone raised $4.7 billion in an initial public offering, it has had to serve two constituencies -- its limited partners, such as pension funds and endowments, that invest in its funds, and its public stockholders.

Turmoil in the financial markets in 2011 hit it on both fronts. The company has had to mark down the value of some investments and has also seen reversals in carried interest flows -- its share of investment profits -- weigh on cash distributions.

But the decline in its profits in the fourth quarter was somewhat offset by revenue generated by management fees as the group grew its assets by expanding further into businesses such as real estate, credit markets and hedge funds.

"They continue to grow their assets under management, boosting their fee income, and over time this should lead to an increase in profits, too," Sandler O'Neill & Partners analyst Michael Kim said.

Performance fees dropped to $358 million in the fourth quarter from $455.5 million a year earlier, while management and advisory fees rose to $495.6 million from $474.7 million.

Economic net income, which measures operating performance, was $450 million, down from $513 million a year earlier. Adjusted ENI was 40 cents per share, matching analysts' average estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Fee-earning assets under management increased 25 percent from a year earlier to a record $137 billion at the end of 2011. Total assets under management increased 30 percent to $166 billion on robust fundraising, Blackstone said.

Last month Blackstone concluded fundraising for its buyout fund BCP VI at $16.2 billion and crossed the $6 billion mark for its latest real estate fund BREP VII, which it expects to top $10 billion, making it the largest real estate private equity fund in the world.

"Despite volatile markets and struggling economies, Blackstone had strong performance in 2011. Our investors view us as a critical partner, helping them protect and grow their capital," Blackstone Chief Executive Stephen Schwarzman said in a statement.

BOUNCING BACK

Blackstone shares have bounced back since the start of the year on investor optimism that the group has left mark-to-market losses behind it.

Through Wednesday, the shares were up 18.8 percent this year, compared with a 12.8 percent rise in the S&P 500 Index .INX and a 12 percent rise in the S&P Asset Management and Custody Banks Index .GSPAMCB.

The shares were down 3 percent at $16.14 in morning trading Thursday.

Blackstone announced a fourth-quarter distribution of 22 cents per common unit, bringing its full-year distributions to 52 cents per common unit.

Its available capital for deals, or "dry powder," was $32.9 billion at the end of 2011, its highest level ever, Blackstone said.

Blackstone invested over $16 billion last year through its funds, near a record level, and returned about $9 billion to limited partners -- its fund investors. The cumulative realized and unrealized investment in its private equity portfolio is now about 1.4 times its investors' costs, it said.

The performance of publicly listed private equity firms is followed closely by investors looking for benchmarks in valuing Carlyle Group LP, which has filed for an initial public offering that is expected this year.

Carlyle has $148 billion of assets under management, on a par with Blackstone. In the first nine months of 2011, Carlyle distributed more than $15 billion to its fund investors, a record performance, thanks partly to asset sales. In 2010 it distributed $8 billion.

KKR & Co LP is due to announce earnings on February 9 while Apollo Global Management LLC is due to report on February 10.

DISTRESSING ATTACKS

With private equity veteran Romney the current front-runner to win the nomination to face Democratic President Barack Obama in November's election, the sector has had to defend its practices against claims that it saddles companies with debt only to strip them of assets and shed jobs.

Blackstone's Chief Operating Officer Tony James told reporters on a conference call that private equity provides critical capital for startups, growing companies and struggling businesses on a scale that cannot be replicated.

"It is distressing to all of us here who strive every day to do the best we can for our investors and for our economy overall to witness the vicious, politically motivated attacks on the private equity business that are both inaccurate and unfair," James said.

Employment at Blackstone's portfolio companies grew by 3 percent in 2010 versus 0.7 percent for the U.S. economy as a whole. In 2011, jobs in its portfolio companies increased by 4.6 percent compared to 1.8 percent job growth for the U.S. economy, James said.

Private equity is also vital for pension funds struggling to meet their liabilities, James said. Blackstone manages retirement assets for over half the pensioners in the U.S., helping pension funds to stay solvent, he added.

