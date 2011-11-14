Shares of resort management company Bluegreen Corp BXG.N soared almost 47 percent in morning trade after it agreed to be bought by BFC Financial Corp BFC.PK, a diversified holding company.

Under the terms of the agreement, holders of Bluegreen's common stock will receive eight shares of BFC's class A common stock for each share of Bluegreen's common stock they hold.

BFC, which has a controlling interest in BankAtlantic Bancorp BBX.N, already owns about 52 percent of Bluegreen's common stock.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2012, following which Bluegreen will become a wholly owned subsidiary of BFC and its directors would be appointed to BFC's board.

Bluegreen's shares were trading at $2.95 in late morning trade and were the highest gainer on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. They had touched a high of $3.00 earlier in the session.

