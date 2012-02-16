Shares of online diamond retailer Blue Nile NILE.O fell as much as 20 percent on Thursday, after the company reported lower-than-expected quarterly results and gave a weak forecast, prompting at least two brokerages to cut their price targets on the stock.

Citigroup cut its price target on the stock to $35 from $41 saying the company was suffering from a "significant period of under-investment and under-innovation."

Benchmark also reduced its price target on Blue Nile to $28 from $30.

On Wednesday, Blue Nile forecast lower-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and fiscal 2012, after results missed estimates due to weak demand and higher costs.

"The fourth quarter was challenging for Blue Nile, with weakness in demand from our high end diamond customers and some of our international markets, as well as the continued impact of inflationary pressure on commodity costs," Chief Executive Vijay Talwar said in a statement on Wednesday.

The company's shares were trading down at $35.50 in early morning trade on Thursday on the Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Mihir Dalal in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)