MELBOURNE BlueScope Steel (BSL.AX) said it will sell half of its Southeast Asian and North American building products businesses to Nippon Steel Corp (5401.T) for $540 million in cash, helping Australia's struggling steelmaker to return to profitability.

The deal, which will give BlueScope access to new markets and speed up Nippon's expansion into Asia, sent BlueScope shares surging by as much as 50 percent as investors welcomed a solution to BlueScope's recent woes. It was the biggest one-day gain on record.

Nippon Steel said in a statement the deal would open the way for it to meet demand from the building and construction fields in Southeast Asia and North America, as well as capturing new markets, such as home appliances.

Australian steelmakers have been hard hit by falling prices and a high Australian dollar, which has traded above parity with the U.S. dollar for much of the past year, making imported steel cheaper for major construction projects.

BlueScope, which last year pulled out of the export market and cut half of its steel-making capacity, confirmed it expected to report a full-year net loss after tax of about A$1 billion ($1.055 billion) next week, including restructuring charges.

The joint venture, with an enterprise value of $1.36 billion, will make coated steel products and supply whitegoods to Asia's fast-growing middle class.

"There is a tremendous amount of Japanese manufacturing investment relocating from Japan into Asia and being a supplier to that segment is a real opportunity for us," BlueScope Chief Executive Paul O'Malley told analysts.

"From Nippon's perspective, they get to accelerate the speed with which they supply their customers across Southeast Asia and from our perspective there are a number of markets that we couldn't ever hope to enter that we now can enter," he said.

BlueScope has had a technical collaboration with Nippon for some 40 years and built up its own business in ASEAN nations over that time. The joint venture does not include BlueScope's building products businesses in Australia, China or India.

The venture's underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization was expected to be A$115 million in fiscal 2012.

BlueScope said the deal would help to shore up its balance sheet and give it financial flexibility. It has worked to slash its debt level to A$384 million at June 30, down from A$796 million at December 31 2011.

BlueScope, with coated products brands including Colorbond, posted a net loss including restructuring charges of A$530 million ($560 million) in the six months to December 31.

It is also facing potential strikes at its main Port Kembla steelworks in New South Wales state over negotiations to switch workers from state to national agreements.

The share price has collapsed over the past 12 months from near A$2 per share to below A$0.30.

The shares jumped as much as 50 percent on Monday and last traded up 42.3 percent at A$0.37, giving the steelmaker a market capitalization of A$1.2 billion. Shares in Nippon Steel were flat.

