SAO PAULO Investors are likely to look for details of sole Brazilian exchange BM&FBovespa SA's unsolicited proposal to buy clearinghouse Cetip SA Mercados Organizados rather than at what analysts in a Reuters poll expect to be robust fourth-quarter results for the companies.

Robust derivatives trading boosted net income at BM&FBovespa (BVMF3.SA), according to the poll released on Monday. For Cetip CTIP3.SA, income from securities registration and custody activity recovered in the wake of mounting volatility in domestic fixed-income markets.

BM&FBovespa will release results on Thursday, while Cetip will report them on March 3.

Even as operational metrics will probably show strong revenue at both companies despite Brazil's longest recession in decades, investors are focusing on their potential combination. Since Cetip's board shunned an offer of 39 reais a share from BM&FBovespa in December, hopes of a sweetened proposal have escalated.

The merger speculation has prevented a plunge in the companies' shares. While the benchmark Bovespa index has dropped 10 percent this year, Cetip is down 6 percent and BM&FBovespa, which disclosed the bid on Oct. 21, has fallen 2.5 percent.

"Cetip and BM&FBovespa should continue trading more on the M&A news flow than on earnings trends," said JPMorgan Securities analyst Domingos Falavina.

A source with direct knowledge of the deal said that BM&FBovespa was leaning toward raising the Cetip bid, although that might not happen for weeks. The companies declined to comment.

A deal would replicate recent industry tie-ups in which growing trading volumes boosted the value of so-called market structure firms. Bourses also combine operations to trim costs as revenue synergies can be harder to achieve.

Net income at São Paulo-based Cetip probably rose 10.7 percent last quarter from a year earlier, according to the average estimate from seven analysts. The poll showed net revenue jumping 14.3 percent, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization up 10.2 percent.

In BM&FBovespa's case, uncertainty over Brazil's deteriorating political and fiscal situation fanned revenue from derivatives by 21 percent from a year earlier. Net income at the São Paulo-based bourse was expected to jump 142.6 percent, the poll showed.

The following are quarterly profit estimates for BM&FBovespa and Cetip. Numbers are expressed in millions of reais unless specified.

BM&FBOVESPA SA Q4 2015 Q3 2015 Q4 2014

Net Revenue 552 mln 598 mln 533 mln

reais reais reais

Pct Change (%) -7.8 pct 3.4 pct

EBITDA 346 mln 381 mln 283 mln

reais reais reais

Pct Change (%) -9.1 pct 22.2 pct

EBITDA Margin 65.8 pct 63.6 pct 53.1 pct

Net Income 565 mln 2.013 bln 233 mln

reais reais reais

Pct Change (%) -72.0 pct 142.6 pct

CETIP SA Q4 2015 Q3 2015 Q4 2014

Net Revenue 310 mln 312 mln 272 mln

reais reais reais

Pct Change (%) -0.6 pct 14.3 pct

Adjusted EBITDA 204 mln 204 mln 185 mln

reais reais reais

Pct Change (%) -0.1 pct 10.2 pct

EBITDA Margin 66.7 pct 65.4 pct 68.2 pct

Net Income 130 mln 130 mln 118 mln

reais reais reais

Pct Change (%) 0.0 pct 10.7 pct

