SHANGHAI China's fifth-biggest lender, Bank of Communications (BoCom) (601328.SS)(3328.HK), was expected to unveil plans later on Thursday for a 50 billion yuan ($7.9 billion) private share placement.

The deal would make BoCom the latest bank to tap the market to replenish capital following rapid loan expansion and tighter regulation.

The bank's Hong Kong- and Shanghai-listed shares have been suspended pending details of the plan, it said late on Wednesday.

"A private placement is probably ideal under the current circumstances," said Alex Lee, an analyst at DBS Vickers in Hong Kong.

"These are likely to be long-term shareholders, and that removes the likelihood of selling pressure you may get if you have a general rights issue to a more fragmented general audience," he said.

IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported last month HSBC (HSBA.L)(0005.HK), China's finance ministry and the National Social Security Fund -- the three biggest holders of BoCom's Hong Kong-listed stock -- would take part in the deal, citing two sources close to the lender.

HSBC controls 20 percent of BoCom.

Raising funds from a private placement would help ease pressure on the stock price from a massive new supply of shares.

BoCom's Hong Kong-listed shares have risen 14 percent so far this year, roughly in line with a 15 percent gain in the broader Hang Seng index .HSI.

BoCom, originally set up to fund communications and transport projects, has the lowest capital adequacy ratios of the five largest banks in China.

Its 9.24 percent core capital ratio compared with 10.57 percent for larger rival China Construction Bank (601939.SS)(0939.HK), 10.03 percent for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (601398.SS)(1398.HK), 9.92 percent for Bank of China (3988.HK)(601988.SS) and 9.36 percent for Agricultural Bank of China Bank (1288.HK)(601288.SS).

China's listed banks are expected to raise more than 100 billion yuan ($15.78 billion) through equity financing in 2012 next year to replenish capital, the official China Securities Journal reported in December.

Earlier this month, Industrial Bank Co (601166.SS) said it will raise up to 26.4 billion yuan ($4.2 billion) by issuing shares to four institutional investors and use the money to supplement its capital base and improve its capital adequacy ratio.

China is planning to roll out new rules on banks' capital requirements on July 1, the 21st Century Business Herald reported last month.

($1 = 6.3323 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Kazunori Takada in SHANGHAI and Kelvin Soh in HONG KONG; Editing by Paul Tait)