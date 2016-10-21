Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton finish their third and final 2016 presidential campaign debate at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Perhaps it was symbolic.

At the beginning of the third and final presidential debate, the audio and video signals coming out of Las Vegas were out of sync with one another, like an old foreign film.

Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, the first to speak, was the initial victim of this tech glitch. When someone’s words and nonverbal cues are synchronized, it signals honesty, showing that the person feels the words in their limbic brain and know the words in their neo cortex. So the technical glitch prevented Clinton from appearing honest, right out of the gate.

The glitch continued for Republican rival Donald Trump’s first opportunity to speak, and eventually the score was even.

But unfortunately for Trump, for the duration of the debate, Clinton not only showed more emotions but showed them with strong alignment of words and nonverbal cues, helping carry her to what is likely to be perceived as debate victory.

Where was Trump’s game?

During the primaries, Trump won over voters by smiling and laughing. He was affable. He showed the three charismatic factors of likability, attractiveness and power. He had a sense of play and fun. He also showed a broad emotional range, quickly moving from warm smiles and laughter to attacking his opponents by growling, snarling and yelling.

Many studies show that we are attracted to this broad emotional range and view it in a positive way. In fact, until Wednesday night’s debate, Clinton has shown a rather narrow emotional range and that has worked against her. It's one of the reasons she is seen by some as unlikable.

The last two debates, however, were different for Trump from all prior debates, and in very specific ways. It wasn’t only that Wednesday’s behind-the-podium format did not allow him to roam the stage as he did during the town hall-style debate on Oct. 9. In Las Vegas, his emotional range was limited to anger and displeasure, and he often seemed tired. His mouth was turned down at the corners and he showed a constant, Grinch-like grimace. His voice was strained and raspy; though he was strong, he did not appear as powerful or as forceful as he usually does. Not until the second set of questions about gun control and the first set of questions on immigration did he appear to show his strongest anger power. Usually, his anger animates his face, his posture and his gestures and gives him alpha status.

In previous debates, Trump would smile in a way that lifted his face and made him appear more “up” and victorious. This time, the dominating emotion was anger. For those keeping count, Trump only sniffled to the point of detection twice. Why does this happen? Someone who sniffles during a speech is pushing adrenaline into his or her body, gaining the strength to attack.

While Trump’s typical show of power was not quite as strong in Wednesday’s debate, an important point must be made about why he may have lost some of that power. A large man, Trump filled up the frame most often allotted to him on camera: from shoulder to shoulder so the camera did not capture most of his gestures until it pulled back to reveal the entire stage. In fact we often didn’t see gestures or full gestures – and Trump leaning on his lectern – until the two-camera format was abandoned. He lost the opportunity to look like the bigger, more power candidate.

Clinton takes a page from Trump’s book

Meanwhile, we witnessed a fuller scope of Clinton’s gestures than of Trump’s, courtesy of the cameras, and a few more strategic arrows in her debate quiver, ammunition that was more powerful than what she brought to prior fights. In this debate, Clinton showed anger nonverbally and it empowered and animated her.

For starters, she displayed more alignment between her words and nonverbal messages. Nonverbally, that shows she truly believed what she was saying, and it was powerful authenticity.

For the first time in these debates, she shook her head “no” while Trump spoke. She smiled with an open mouth, not with what is called a “cover smile” that, with the mouth closed, conceals thoughts. She seemed more controlled and focused and less like a smart-aleck. Underpinning her appearance were anger and controlled (but not covered) indignation.

Her gestures were more spontaneous than before and they seemed to come not from rehearsing, but from the heart. They seemed free-flowing, with “dancing” gestures that were loose, not stiff. She had connected her logic and her emotion in this final debate.

But even more remarkable were the opportunities she took to co-opt some of Trump’s tactics while upping her own nonverbal game. This time, Clinton was the rule-breaker. She adopted his practice of talking extensively beyond the allotted time and talking past the moderator. This behavior made her appear stronger, more powerful and more certain of her statements. (She did this a little in the last debates.)

In prior debates, Clinton has also seemed more restrained, showing what appear to be fake or forced cover smiles and laughter that made her at times look her look insincere or worse. She often has a sing-songy delivery and the lack of intensity makes her appear as if she is speaking from memorized talking points instead of from her gut.

But Wednesday night she seemed, nonverbally, more believable. She had her heart in her messaging. She brought anger to the stage and, for someone who has a narrow emotional range, anger in response to Trump’s anger and attacks worked in her favor.

During the debate, Clinton’s volume level rose. Her “power language” changed; it was faster and stronger, and it worked to make her seem stronger. All this, in addition to going over on time and matching Trump’s habit of interrupting, made her look more powerful and certain than ever before.

Trump was still strong in his anger but his pale downward grimace and fatigue showed. His choice of negative words for the closing message left the grimace as our last impression of him for the evening, when he could have charmed us.

In Clinton’s closing statement, she was able to appear honestly passionate as her voice rose with excitement, her head and shoulder came back and her head lifted up.

On Nov. 8, we’ll learn whether she had a reason to feel optimistic.