LONDON The Bank of England set out its approach on Friday for how 400 banks and buildings societies in Britain must hold sufficient funds from 2020 so they don't have to tap taxpayers in a crisis.

The requirements, known as minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities or MREL, are part of a European Union law and apply to all UK banks, building societies and some investment firms.

The main elements of the BoE's approach:

CALCULATION

* MREL will comprise two components: a loss absorption element to cover losses up to and when a bank is being closed down or restructured; a recapitalization amount to allow key parts of the bank to continue operating.

* The loss absorption element will be based on the minimum capital requirement that banks must meet at all times and their additional so-called Pillar 2A which covers risks not captured in core capital buffer.

* The recapitalization element will be based on a firm's recapitalization needs and can be met with capital in excess of the loss absorption element or with unsecured debt with a maturity of more than a year.

* BoE will set MREL on a bank by bank basis, depending on the strategy it has for dealing with a crisis.

* For banks that need a bail-in strategy to continue operating, such as Lloyds, RBS, Barclays and HSBC, the recapitalization element will be at least equal to the core capital and Pillar 2A total. Banks must have a balance sheet of at least 25 billion pounds to be in this category but the BoE will also consider firms with balance sheets above 15 billion pounds.

* For banks for which part of their business can be transferred to another bank in a crisis, the recapitalization element could be lower than core capital and Pillar 2A. Banks must have at least 40,000 accounts to be in this category.

* For the less complicated banks which can be placed into insolvency, their recapitalization element will be zero. This category accounts for 90 percent of the 400 firms.

* MREL will be reviewed annually for each lender to take into account new regulation and changes in business models.

SHORTFALLS

* Some 90 percent of the 400 firms won't need to hold a recapitalization element of MREL.

* BoE estimates that total MREL shortfall across 400 firms is 27 billion pounds or 8-9 percent a year of additional senior debt. Annual cost of servicing the debt is estimated at 1.4 billion pounds for the biggest banks.

TLAC COMPATIBILITY

* Barclays, HSBC and RBS have already been deemed globally systemic banks and must therefore hold a buffer of bail-inable debt known as TLAC, similar to MREL.

* BoE said the three banks will not have a TLAC requirement that is separate or different from their MREL but will need to have part of their requirements in place by 2019 as required under global TLAC rules.

* Debt must be subordinated at the so-called bail-in banks, but can be unsubordinated at lenders where parts of the business can be transferred.

WHAT NEXT?

* BoE consultation to end in March with a final set of rules published in the second quarter.

* Banks will be given an indication during 2016 of the MREL they must have by 2020, and BoE will set MREL on a transitional basis until January 2020.

