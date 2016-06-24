Time up on Trump trade, hedge funds look abroad
LAS VEGAS Hedge fund managers said they are looking beyond the United States for investment ideas as the so-called Trump bump stock market rally shows signs it may be fizzling.
LONDON The Bank of England's supervisory arm is in contact with banks ahead of the market open after Britain voted to leave the European Union, a source familiar with the situation said on Friday.
World financial markets dived as nearly complete results showed a 51.8/48.2 percent split for leaving the EU.
Sterling sank to its lowest level since 1985 and the London stock market is set to fall sharply at the open.
"The Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Authority is in close contact with banks," the source said.
(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Andy Bruce)
LAS VEGAS Hedge fund managers said they are looking beyond the United States for investment ideas as the so-called Trump bump stock market rally shows signs it may be fizzling.
WASHINGTON U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told lawmakers Thursday that the Trump administration does not actually support separating investment and commercial banks.