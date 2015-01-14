U.S. government posts $182 billion surplus in April
WASHINGTON The U.S. government had a $182 billion budget surplus in April, confounding market expectations for a deficit, according to Treasury Department data released on Wednesday.
LONDON Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Wednesday that he expected the European Central Bank will take measures to meet its inflation target of close to 2 percent.
"The intention of the ECB, of President (Mario) Draghi and his colleagues to fulfill their mandate is clear," Carney told lawmakers.
"It is in our interest, without question, that (the euro zone has) stable and predictable inflation consistent with (the ECB's) mandate, and we have every reason to expect them to take the measures to do so."
Euro zone inflation turned negative in December for the first time since 2009, fuelling expectations that the ECB will soon announce a plan to start purchasing government bonds.
(Reporting by David Milliken, writing by Andy Bruce, editing by William Schomberg)
WASHINGTON The U.S. government had a $182 billion budget surplus in April, confounding market expectations for a deficit, according to Treasury Department data released on Wednesday.
MEXICO CITY Mexico made a pitch to U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday to uphold the NAFTA trade deal, arguing that unwinding economic integration would hurt both nations, damaging U.S. exports, risking American jobs and hitting consumers north of the border.