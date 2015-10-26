The Bank of England is seen in the City of London August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON The Bank of England will not raise interest rates from a record low until the second quarter of next year, later than previously thought, as it has made no progress in driving up inflation, a Reuters poll found.

Britain's Bank Rate has been just 0.5 percent since early 2009 and the median forecast from nearly 60 economists polled in the past few days said it would be at least April before it rises. Even then, the rate is only likely to be lifted by 25 basis points, the poll published on Monday showed.

In a similar poll taken two weeks ago, the median suggested a rate rise in the first quarter. Only 19 of 54 economists now say the first increase will come then, compared to 23 of 44 in that poll, published on Oct. 15. [ECILT/GB]

The group of economists assigned a median 40 percent probability the Bank would move by the end of March and a 60 percent likelihood it would act before end-June. There was a far more certain chance of a move by end-2016, seen at 80 percent.

But even that decision probably rests on whether the U.S. Federal Reserve jumps first, as 39 of 43 economists said it was unlikely or very unlikely the BoE moves before the Fed, which is forecast to raise interest rates in December. [ECILT/US]

But signs of slowing in the U.S. job market have dented confidence the Fed will pull the trigger at all this year.

Markets haven't priced in a hike from Britain's Monetary Policy Committee until late 2016, around half a year behind when they expect the Fed to hike.

"If the BoE acts first, it is likely that sterling would appreciate against the dollar, worsening export competitiveness and further depressing inflation which is already way below target," said Peter Dixon at Commerzbank.

The BoE has failed to get inflation anywhere near its 2 percent target. Prices actually fell 0.1 percent in September and a Reuters poll earlier this month said it would be 2017 before inflation reaches the Bank's goal.

Figures due to be released on Tuesday are expected to show Britain's economic growth slowed slightly to a quarterly 0.6 percent rate in the July-September period as firms struggle with weak domestic and export demand. reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=GBGDP%3DECI

The BoE and the Fed stand apart from most other central banks which are instead looking at or have already loosened monetary policy.

A majority of the economists who still have a first quarter increase in their forecast said conviction on that timing had decreased in the past month.

"Although I still look for a first half rate hike, I am far less convinced that it will move in February as we hitherto supposed," Dixon said.

An increase in Britain's interest rates is not guaranteed, although households should prepare for higher borrowing costs, BoE Governor Mark Carney said on Saturday.

"Six months is probably the maximum period the MPC can wait after the Fed has hiked before higher wages and weaker sterling require a policy response," said Samuel Tombs at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

As in all polls this year, economists agreed any increases would be gradual. Britain's benchmark Bank Rate was seen at 1.0 percent at the end of next year and 1.75 percent at the end of 2017. Even as 2018 draws to a close it is likely only to be 2.5 percent.

None of the 58 economists polled expected an increase at the Bank's next policy meeting on Nov. 5.

(Polling by Aaradhana Ramesh; Editing by Catherine Evans)