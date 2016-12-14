Philadelphia sues Wells Fargo, alleges predatory lending
The City of Philadelphia sued Wells Fargo & Co on Monday, accusing the largest U.S. mortgage lender of predatory lending, which violates the federal Fair Housing Act.
LONDON There is no real evidence that the United States will abandon key financial regulation under President Donald Trump, a top Bank of England official said on Wednesday.
Trump, who takes office in January, has said he wants to ditch parts of Dodd Frank, a core reform of Wall Street that includes rules on bank capital requirements.
BoE Deputy Governor Sam Woods said U.S. bank shares have risen on the prospect of a lighter touch regime. "Whether that view is at all well evidenced, I am rather doubtful," Woods told parliament's Treasury Select Committee.
Regarding regulation in Britain, the BoE has been very clear that "we are not going backwards", Woods said. "If other countries choose to go backwards, that is not what we are going to do."
NEW YORK Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Monday said it added to its sizable investments in American Airlines Group Inc and Southwest Airlines Co , and shed its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc .