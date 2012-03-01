Boeing Co(BA.N) said on Thursday that Kazakhstan's Air Astana has ordered three fuel-efficient 787 Dreamliners and four extended-range 767s in a deal valued at $1.3 billion at current list prices.

This brings Boeing's gross order commercial plane tally for the year to date as of February 28 to 387, including 13 orders for the lightweight, carbon-composite 787. Boeing delivered its first 787 last year after three years of delays.

