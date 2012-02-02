WASHINGTON The Pentagon is sticking to its plans to buy 122 more V-22 Osprey aircraft built by Boeing Co (BA.N) and Textron Inc's (TXT.N) Bell Helicopter, but will put off ordering two dozen of the planes until after fiscal 2017, according to U.S. officials and several sources familiar with the plan.

The U.S. Navy still plans to buy 98 tilt-rotor aircraft through a five-year fixed-price incentive agreement, after the companies said they could cut the cost of the planes by at least 10 percent despite the lower quantity, said Virginia-based defense analyst Loren Thompson, who has close ties to industry.

The slowdown in production of the V-22 is one of many measures proposed by the Pentagon as it begins implementing plans to cut proposed defense spending by nearly half a trillion dollars over the next decade. The changes must still be approved by U.S. lawmakers.

The military must demonstrate cost savings of at least 10 percent to win congressional approval for a multiyear procurement deal, which could have proven challenging given the smaller number of planes to be covered.

But Bell Helicopter and Boeing have told Navy officials they can still achieve the required costs savings, and their plans to do so were approved by the Pentagon's Cost Accounting and Program Evaluation group, said Thompson.

"There is no reduction in the program of record," said one source familiar with the Navy's acquisition plan for the Osprey, which flies like a plane but tilts its rotors to take off and land like a helicopter.

The Navy is planning to buy 98 V-22s in the five-year spending plan to be sent to Congress on February 13, down from an originally planned 122, according to plans circulated a week ago, said one U.S. official, who declined to be identified while speaking of a matter that may still be under review.

A Navy spokeswoman declined comment until the budget is formally released on February 13. She said the Pentagon was required to certify to Congress that the proposed V-22 multiyear purchase would generate the required savings by March 1.

Current Navy plans call for a contract to be signed with the companies at the end of 2012, she said.

The military services like multiyear agreements because they stabilize the supplier base and encourage long-term cost reductions. Companies like deals that stretch for multiple years because they make programs more stable and allow companies to factor future orders into their financial results.

Andrew Lee, a spokesman for the Bell-Boeing venture, said the companies were pleased that the Pentagon was sticking with plans for a second V-22 multiyear agreement, and said their officials were actively engaged while the Navy evaluated a proposal submitted last summer.

A second V-22 multiyear contract would generate additional savings for U.S. taxpayers while "bringing strength and stability to the industrial base," said Lee.

He said the Bell Boeing V-22 program was on time and under budget as it executed its first multiyear procurement contract, a $10.9 billion deal that includes fiscal years 2008-2012 and calls for the production of 174 aircraft.

Thompson said the Marine Corps, which counts on the multirole aircraft for a variety of missions, needed the additional 24 aircraft that would be postponed until after the next five-year budget to replace any planes lost in combat.

More than 145 Osprey tiltrotors are currently in operation, according to a company fact sheet. Marine Corps MV-22s are currently deployed in Afghanistan, while Air Force CV-22s are deployed in support of ongoing special operations missions.

Marine Lieutenant General Dennis Hejlik, head of Marine Corps Forces Command, told reporters on Tuesday that some big programs like the V-22 faced cuts as the defense budget declined, but gave no details.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal-Esa and Jim Wolf; Editing by Gary Hill)