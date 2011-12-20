Losing a big Japanese order to Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) was clearly a disappointment for Boeing Co (BA.N), but a $29.4 billion order from Saudi Arabia for F-15 fighter jets and several other competitions will keep the company in the fighter business for now.

The U.S. government and Saudi Arabia are finalizing a letter of agreement on the sale of 84 Boeing F-15s, and may announce that deal soon, according to one source familiar with the discussions, who was not authorized to speak publicly.

Boeing, which has rung up big orders for its commercial planes this year, also remains competitive in several other big-ticket military competitions in South Korea, Brazil, United Arab Emirates, Malaysia and possibly Denmark, company officials say.

"Japan was one competition. There are lots of others to go after," said Boeing spokesman Paul Lewis, saying that both Boeing's F/A-18 Super Hornet, and the new Silent Eagle, a partly stealthy version of the F-15, had future business prospects.

"We're delivering airplanes today with a known cost and known schedule... I think it's a bit presumptuous and bit of a stretch to be talking about the demise of our fighter airplanes," he said.

Todd Harrison, a defense analyst with the Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments, called the Japan decision a clear victory for Lockheed and the F-35 program office "at a time when they are worried about losing orders from other nations."

He said Boeing's F/A-18 Super Hornet and Lockheed's F-35 would remain in close competition over the next few years.

"The Joint Strike Fighter program is by no means in the clear," said Harrison, adding that any move by the U.S. Navy to scale back its planned purchases of short takeoff or carrier variants of the F-35 could boost orders for the Boeing F/A-18 in coming years.

"I don't think this changes the landscape that much for the Super Hornet. It's certainly a significant loss but this doesn't spell the end of the program by any means," he said.

Neal Dihora, a Morningstar analyst, said other U.S. allies could opt to buy the F-35 since it was due to replace the majority of fighter aircraft in the U.S. military, offering supply chain and logistics benefits.

But Boeing lost the initial contract to Lockheed for the F-35 a decade ago and its F/A-18 was still going, he said.

"Pilots are very happy with that aircraft, so I continue to think that while the prospects are worse than 10 years ago, I wouldn't put the nail in the F-18 coffin," he added.

Still, analysts say Boeing should be bracing for a new reality in coming years, given declining U.S. defense budgets and a shift to the stealthy F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.

"The day of reckoning is looming fast," said Richard Aboulafia, aerospace analyst with the Virginia-based Teal Group. "There's going to be some kind of sixth generation fighter generation requirement emerging - but that's a long way off. Boeing is going to have to consider how to keep their design teams engaged."

Looming budget cuts in the United States may also constrict funding for a new long-range bomber, the only big new U.S. airplane development program still on the horizon, which will put pressure on companies to team up, or begin shedding design engineers, analysts say.

Boeing says stable costs, and long-standing relationships with countries that already fly the F/A-18 and F-15, could give the company an edge in some match-ups, such as South Korea's 60-plane competition, and a smaller Singapore competition.

Boeing has already delivered 40 F-15s to South Korea and expects to complete deliveries of a second batch of 21 warplanes to Seoul next year.

The larger payload of the F-15 may give Boeing a certain edge over the Lockheed F-35 in South Korea, analysts say, pointing out that South Korea has different requirements than Japan did when it chose the F-35.

But Loren Thompson, analyst with the Lexington Institute, said Japan's choice of the F-35, a single engine plane that is still under development, over Boeing's more mature twin-engine Super Hornet is the latest indication that demand for Cold War era fighters is waning.

"The market is migrating toward stealthy next-generation jets and Boeing doesn't have an offering that could enable it to remain a leader in that future market," he said.

Shares of Boeing rose 3.2 percent to $72.44 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, a day of widespread gains for stocks, while Lockheed gained 2.2 percent to $78.53.

(Reporting By Andrea Shalal-Esa in Washington D.C. and Karen Jacobs in Atlanta; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)