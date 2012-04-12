Boeing Co (BA.N) said on Thursday that it had taken orders for four 787s from Transaero Airlines and lost one order for a 787 from an unnamed customer.

The company had previously announced the Transaero order, which was valued at $744 million at list prices. The order appeared on Boeing's weekly order book update on Thursday.

The 787 Dreamliner is a light-weight, carbon-composite airplane that came to market last year after three years of development delays.

The company has about 850 Dreamliners on its books. For 2012, the company has seen a net loss of six 787 orders due to cancellations. China Eastern Airlines (600115.SS) scrapped an order for 24 787 Dreamliners last month.

Boeing, which competes for sales with Airbus EAD.PA, has taken a net total of 415 orders for the year.

Shares of Boeing were up 2.4 percent at $73.50 on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Kyle Peterson in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)