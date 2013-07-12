Emergency crew surrounds a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, operated by Ethiopian Airlines, which caught fire at Britain's Heathrow airport in this July 12, 2013 still image taken from video. REUTERS/Pool via Reuters TV

NEW YORK Boeing Co's (BA.N) stock price dropped about 7 percent on Friday after a fire occurred on a 787 Dreamliner at London's Heathrow airport, the largest single-day decline since August 2011.

At 1:02 pm ET, Boeing was down 6.7 percent at $99.69. Companies supplying parts of the Dreamliner also were hit. Honeywell (HON.N) shares fell to $81.98, down from $82.45 before the news. Rockwell Collins (COL.N) dropped to $66.95 from $67.85.

