WASHINGTON Boeing Co (BA.N) and Bell Helicopter, a unit of Textron Inc (TXT.N), have been awarded a modified contract valued at $4.9 billion to build 99 V-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft through September 2019, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

The contract calls for 92 MV-22 aircraft for the Marine Corps and 7 CV-22 tiltrotor aircraft for the Air Force, the Pentagon said in its daily digest of major arms contracts.

(Reporting By Andrea Shalal-Esa)