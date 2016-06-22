From fear of water to gold medal, Bosnian swimmer beats the odds
SARAJEVO Six-year-old Bosnian Ismail Zulfic was born without arms and with a foot deformity and overcame his fear of the water to win a gold medal at a regional swimming competition.
Hundreds of indigenous Bolivians raised their hands to the sun rising over the Cordillera Real mountain range and danced to music around a blazing fire to usher in the Aymara New Year.
The celebration on the Bolivian side of Lake Titicaca included offerings to Pachamama, or mother earth, for a bountiful crop.
Indigenous Bolivians believe the father of the sun gives warmth to the Earth on the New Year, heralding the onset of spring.
"People have come to ask the sun god to bless them and give them strength and to ask for everything to go well in their homes and work," said Samanta Quenta, explaining the significance of the event.
About 2 million Bolivians trace their heritage totally or partially to the Aymara.
SARAJEVO Six-year-old Bosnian Ismail Zulfic was born without arms and with a foot deformity and overcame his fear of the water to win a gold medal at a regional swimming competition.
TOKYO A female panda at a Tokyo zoo appears to be pregnant, zoo officials said on Friday, raising hopes for a safe birth five years after her first cub died within days of being born.