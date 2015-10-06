WASHINGTON Canada's Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) on Tuesday said it had held talks with European planemaker Airbus (AIR.PA) about "certain business opportunities," but those discussions were no longer under way.

The statement followed a similar announcement by Airbus, and news reported earlier by Reuters that Bombardier had approached Airbus about selling it a majority stake in the company's CSeries jet.

Bombardier said it would continue to "explore initiatives, such as a potential participation in industry consolidation," but gave no further details.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Bill Rigby)